Graeme Robertson: Grangemouth golfer earns 'dream' PGA Tour debut slot after Bermuda brilliance

Grangemouth golfer Graeme Robertson in action at the Scottish PGA Championships earlier this year (Photo by Kenny Smith/Getty Images)

Grangemouth pro Graeme Robertson will make his PGA Tour debut next month after securing a dream return to Bermuda.

Having recently topped the Tartan Pro Tour’s Order of Merit, the 36-year-old golfer continued his stunning form by winning the popular Gosling’s Invitational last week.

In an event reduced from 54 holes to 36 holes due to heavy rainfall, Robertson earned a victory cheque for $11,000 and a spot on the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, a $6.9 million event on the PGA Tour.

“Unbelievable,” beamed Robertson, who had opened with a six-under-par 64, in a post on X, formerly Twitter, after finishing ahead of local player Nick Jones.

Robertson, who was 33 when he turned professional after taking a break from the game, has enjoyed a memorable year, building on 2023 – which saw him tee off at The 151st Open.

He won twice on the Tartan Pro Tour in joining Sam Locke in securing a Challenge Tour card for next season and still has a chance of turning that into a DP World Tour ticket.

He’s among 13 Scots teeing up in next week’s Second Stage of the DP World Tour Qualifying School. Robertson also won both the Northern Open and Loch Lomond Whiskies Scottish PGA Championship, retaining the latter, on the PGA in Scotland circuit.

“It feels amazing to win the Gosling’s Invitational,’’ Robertson told The Royal Gazette. “It’s my first time in Bermuda and the first time I’ve seen the courses.

“It seems I brought Scotland’s weather to Bermuda. It was really windy, so it suited me really well because I’m used to playing in these sorts of conditions.”

​The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, won last year by Colombian ace Camilo Villegas, takes place at Port Royal Golf Course from Thursday, November 14 for four days.

“Obviously the PGA Tour was a big incentive to why I came here,” he added. “To come to Bermuda again and win it, it’ll be a dream come true, so I’m looking forward to it. I’m going off to Spain to play and, once that finishes, I’ll be back here to play in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. It’ll be an exciting few weeks for me.”