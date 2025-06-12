Gr-eight win for LocHire Stenhousemuir in Western Premiership One

LocHire Stenhousemuir were finally able to beat the weather last Saturday and they recorded a victory over bottom side Uddingston at Bothwell Castle Policies, writes Duncan Walker.

It was a game of many rain breaks and there was always the danger that the game could be abandoned.

However, the rain finally abated and ‘Muir were able to score the runs required for victory in the Western Premiership One.

Uddingston scored 142 for nine in 38 overs and Stenhousemuir scored 115 for two to win by eight wickets on the DLS calculation.

LocHire Stenny won by eight wickets (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Nicky Rodgers won the toss and chose to bowl first, always a good move with the threat of interruptions.

It proved a wise decision as Uddingston were reduced to 11 for four with Husnain Atif picking up four wickets and Nick Lister one.

A real collapse seemed on the cards but Zaighum Ahmad and Abdul Sabri dug in to frustrate the Stenhousemuir bowlers and added 79 to take the score to 90.

As ever, Callum Grant came on to break the stand and had Sabri caught by Zander Smith for 54. He promptly bowled Ben Willmott without addition and when he had Ross Lyons caught at the wicket to reduce Uddingston to 100 for seven a really low total seemed likely.

However, Ahmad was still with there and amid more rain he raised the total to 142 for nine with Zander Smith picking up a couple of wickets. Grant ended with figures of three for 11 off ten overs. The match had been reduced to 38 overs a side but there was another long break before Stenhousemuir could start their innings.

They were finally set to score 115 in 27 overs, not too difficult but the weather threat was always there.

Thankfully there were no further interruptions and ‘Muir won comfortably by eight wickets with two and a bit overs to spare.

They lost Yaseen Valli for 24 and Peter Hamilton for 46 but from 76 for two; Asad Izaz with 16 not out and Zander Smith with 18 not out calmly saw the side to victory.

Although undefeated, this leaves Stenhousemuir in second place just behind Clydesdale on net run rate. Ayr are close behind and they are Saturday’s opponents at the Tryst.

Yaseen Valli’s runs in Saturday took him past 500 runs in all competitions this season.

The seconds’ game against Marress was called off on Saturday morning. They are away to Torrance House this weekend.