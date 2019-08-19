Gold rush for Falkirk Vics athletes at Scottish Athletics championships

Steven Stone of Falkirk Victoria Harriers won the 200m para gold at the Scottish Athletics U17 and Senior Track and Field Championships in Grangemouth last weekend.

The success added to his silver in the 100m from the day before.

With the growing popularity and success around Scottish Athletics it was no surprise that the BBC Sport cameras were there to capture his golden moment. This was one of four golds for Falkirk Victoria Harriers over the weekend, where there was in excess of 700 athletes down to run, throw or jump, and more than a dozen Falkirk Vics among them.

Both days were windy, but that didn’t stop the Vics from collecting eight medals in total. In addition to Steven’s double, Calum Little led the Vics’ gold rush in the 1500m steeplechase on Saturday, followed by Grant Plenderleith in the 400m on Sunday, and Allan Smith in the high jump, plus silver medals going home with Rosie Sharples (high jump) and Ciaran Wright (hammer throw). Paige Stevens won bronze in the Shot Put.

Next weekend sees the Falkirk Victoria Harriers Track and Field Championships at the Grangemouth stadium.