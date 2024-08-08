Gold medal for Forth Valley Orienteers' Peter Molloy at World University Championships

Forth Valley Orienteers’ Peter Molloy in action for Great Britain at the 2024 FISU World University Orienteering Championships (Photo: Submitted)

A fantastic second leg from Forth Valley Orienteers ace Peter Molloy helped Great Britain to the World University Championship Sprint Relay gold medal in Razlog, Bulgaria over the weekend.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although the Sprint Relay is a relatively new addition to the WUOC programme, Team GB has had success in the past, with the gold medal in 2016, and hopes were high that another medal was on the cards this year - despite a number of nations being able to call upon the services of athletes from their full World Championship teams.

District athlete Molloy was well set up for his leg by Rachel Brown (ESOC), who was seventh on the opener (13.08), 25 seconds behind leaders and pre-race favourites Sweden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then went out hard and confident, reeling in the teams ahead of him, and was up to second by the third control in what was an impressive showing.

A good execution on the long leg maintained that place, and he was able to resist a strong challenge from both France and Austria to return in 12.29, six seconds off the front, with the second quickest time of the leg.

Eddie Narbett (INT) kept the team well in contention, in what was now a four horse race, and dropped just one second to Switzerland to come back third (12.43 for the leg).

Fiona Bunn (TVOC) was then faced with a 29-second gap to make up to the front, but went well to get back up into second, and when Sweden made a serious error in the gaffled stage, she hit the front, and held on by eight seconds from Switzerland for the gold medal (12.48 for the leg, 50.58 composite).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interestingly, none of the British quartet was quickest on their leg, which is generally a sign of team success, but all four held their composure when others around them were finding it tough going.

Speaking afterwards, proud Molloy admitted that sealing gold is something that will “take a while to sink in” after returning home.

“It was brilliant set of runs from the team to deliver the sweetest result of them all,” he said.

“In my mind we were aiming for a medal and would be probably be battling for third behind the big two (Sweden and Switzerland) so a gold is just glorious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yes, we got a bit lucky, but we absolutely made our own luck by running cleanly and strongly, thus staying firmly in the mixer from start to finish.

“This is a moment I’ll remember for a very long time, and I imagine it’ll take a while to sink in properly.”

Team-mate Bunn added: “Coming into the race we knew we could be in the mix, but there were so many strong teams so a medal felt like an outside chance.

“But the team all put in incredible runs, keeping their heads cool in the heat of the race and pushing for every second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I knew I was in the fight for the medals on the final leg, but I had no idea I was running in to take the win.

“I am so happy for the whole team.”

Over 200 athletes from 30 different nations took part in the 2024 FISU World University Orienteering Championships with 12 athletes representing Great Britain.