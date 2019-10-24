Glasgow Rocks to meet Falkirk Sony Centre Fury in basketball friendly at Grangemouth

Former Fury star Ali Fraser was the Radisson Red Glasgow Rocks MVP in last week’s British Basketball League match against Leicester Riders.

Ali finished with 26 in the Rocks’ 88-66 loss.

Ali Fraser.

Fraser’s former Fury and Scotland team-mate Jonny Bunyan played 27 minutes with six points.

The duo will be among a United Nations of players who will face off in a friendly next Wednesday (October 30)when Fury host the Rocks at Grangemouth Sports Complex in Abbot’s Road with a 7.30pm tip.

In total seven different countries will be represented during the game and Fury’s quartet of professionals now starring with the Rocks are expected to be involved – Fraser, Bunyan, Fraser Maloclm and Kieran Allan.

Spectator admission begins at 7pm and is pay at the gate. Adults £4, U18 £2, Family £10.