Fury trio help Rocks reach post-season

The pro Glasgow Rocks secured a place in the BBL Play-Off Finals with a win last weekend in Surrey.

With three former Fury players in their line–up, – Kieron Achara, Ali Fraser and Jonny Bunyan – the Rocks have seen some great form in recent weeks. They have gone to 10 consecutive home wins and pushed up from almost bottom of the table to joint fourth, showing they can challenge and beat anyone in the league.

The 84-72 win against the Surrey Scorchers came on the back of an eight point loss to London Royals two days earlier.

The Fury three have been key in new coach Vincent Lavandier ‘s rotations and the Rocks will now look to build in their two final league games against Plymouth and Worcester for the start of the play-offs in a couple of weeks time.

In the Scorchers game, captain Achara had 14 points and 10 rebounds with Fraser on 11 and six rebounds, while Bunyan was joint top scorer with 10 points in the London game.

All three have been averaging in excess of 20 plus minutes since the French play-caller took the reigns at the Rocks and he clearly sees the Fury trio as key to his teams success in the British Basketball League finals.

Sunday will see Kieron Achara’s final farewell to regular season basketball as he prepares for retirement.

Of course the Rocks’ success means his career is prolonged by a further few weeks, but Sunday’s match against the Plymouth Raiders tips-off at the Emirates at 5pm.

Tickets are still available online and from the Rocks box office.