Fury spirit sees off Kool Kats

A nerve-racking finish saw Fury defeat Edinburgh Uni by playing them at their own game – uptempo, pressing basketball. Both teams maintained high intensity pressure defences throughout, but it was Fury who won through to the next round where the Falkirk side will face local league side Dunfermline Reign in the quarter-finals.

Fury edged the opening period 15-14, after falling behind early on. Six from Rebecca Lonsdale was key in this spell, as Fury’s smaller side refused to back down to the University’s aggressive play.

The second saw the Sony sponsored side hold the heavily invested student programme to five points and take a six-point lead into the third. Lonsdale started the second as she had ended the first by putting points on the board – a big three with Shannon Flippard finishing the second period as she had the first with key baskets.

Alicia McFadden was prominent in both periods with literally all of Fury’s team getting court time to maintain the full court pressure they were exerting on the University side.

The third however saw Fury held to five points with capital side taking a lead of three into the final stanza. Flippard again ended the quarter with points for Fury.

The final period was close throughout with Fury eventually edging ahead on the back of a three-point shot from McFadden with under a minute to play and sending the score to 45-44 for Fury.