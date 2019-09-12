Fury see off touring USA Select with new man Lin’s late score

Zihao Lin, Fury’s new Chinese signing, produced a deadly three-point shot that gave the Falkirk side a dramatic win in the closing seconds of this friendly match against the touring USA Select side.

A capacity crowd saw the Chinese forward produce a great display in the final period, hitting eight of his 13 points in this stanza. With the American team unable to get a shot off before the buzzer, the win signaled a great performance from Fury’s new look side.

Zihao Lin scored Fury's late winner. Picture: Michael Gillen

With Fury’s own American player – Makaleb McInnes, racking up 23 points against his countrymen, with a solid and polished performance throughout, it was Fury’s 22-year-old Lithuanian – Eddy Leginus – a Fury player since arriving in Scotland at 10 years old, who shocked the US in the opening period with an incredible 17 points in that period (four threes), to give the Sony sponsored side a 29-27 lead in an entertaining start to the game.

Fury maintained the pressure, playing a trapping game, which saw the US side produce a number of turnovers, against the up tempo Fury game. The second period was 18-12 to Fury, for a seven point lead at the half. Captain Keith Bunyan and Zihao Lin hit threes and McInnnes got six.

The third however saw the athletic US side press Fury and produce a run of their own and hold the lead going into the final quarter by four points.

As the final buzzer closed in Fury edged ahead, only for the US Select to take a two point lead with 26 seconds on the clock.

With time running out, Fury’s new man took over and shot a calculating winning three-pointer to send the fans home rejoicing.