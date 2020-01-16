Fury in pole position to begin decade of dominance

Sony Centre Falkirk Fury basketball coach John Bunyan hailed the perfect start for a decade of dominance – as his side moved back into pole position for the Scottish League Championship.

As expected, Fury saw off newly promoted side Ayrshire Tornadoes comfortably on Friday night, but the run-of-the-mill victory was given an added edge when news from the evening’s other matches reached Grangemouth Sports Complex.

Title rivals St Mirren lost heavily to Boroughmuir Blaze, allowing Fury to move level with the Paisley side on points at the top of the table, but crucially holding the head-to-head advantage over two games between the sides, decided by just a single basket.

Coach Bunyan was pleased, but urged caution as the league enters the final stages over the next month.

He told The Falkirk Herald: “It was good to have such a positive first game after the Christmas and New Year stoppage and of course the news that Saints had lost has of course made it a perfect start to 2020.

“However we are a long way from being excited about our title chances just now as we have five tough games to come, particularly the final four - against sides who have given us very competitive games already this season.

“In fact the final three are as tough as we could have picked to play – Dunfermline Reign, Edinburgh Kings and Boroughmuir Blaze – all of whom still have title aspirations themselves and their priority will be beating us.

“So we have to be careful and won’t get carried away.

“It’s going to be an exciting couple of months and I know my players are really focussed on working hard at training and bringing their very best game to these final five fixtures.

“Once again we had a brilliant crowd at Grangemouth and with two of these five games at home, that can be a big influence on games and advantage for us to utilise.”