Fury in geography split for weekend games on coasts

Sony Centre Fury return to league action after the Scottish Cup exits of all three men’s teams and the quarter-final progress of all three women’s teams.

The senior men and cadets are heading west with the men playing newly promoted Ayrshire Tornadoes at 3.35pm and Fury will be looking to add to their 3-0 start to the season as they now focus on the Championship title race.

The cadets get the opportunity to reverse the one-point Cup loss to Glasgow Rens as they travel to the city, in their Scottish Division 1 fixture, while the U18 junior men also face Rens in their Division 1 match.

The women are in the capital with their Scottish Division One – senior, junior and cadette sides facing City of Edinburgh Kool Kats.

The senior women face a tough test against an unbeaten Kats side while Fury’s junior and cadette teams will look to maintain their unbeaten starts to the season with U16s at 2-0 and the U18s at 3-0.