Fury back in Grangemouth after  four from four in Highland victories

Fury’s Scottish Division One National League under-16 and under-18 sides had a successful weekend in Inverness taking all four games and pushing the Junior Women’s team to the top of the table.

Abby Rutter and Emily Melrose shared 38 pts as the Falkirk side won 71-36 with an outstanding defensive display from Naomi Gill who had the tough job of stopping the Lions’ top player.

The Senior Women tip off at 1pm.

Gill rose to the challenge and was a key factor in the big win. Captain Katie McEwan was solid at both ends of the floor with 14 and Erin Marshall also continued her excellent start to the season with 10 points.

The club’s under-16 women opened up their season with a tight three point 44-41 win. The team had competed in Manchester the previous weekend and that experience helped get them over the line in the Highlands. It was a real team performance with Fury leading at the half but found themselves one down going into the final stanza. Baskets from Jess Cowan and Abby Reid sealed the game in the final minute.

Emily Melrose top scored, as she did in the JW game, with 12 personal, with Sophie Cram and Jess Cowan sharing 14 points.

Both the Cadettes and Juniors are at home this Saturday at GSC with the Cadettes playing Blaze at 11am and the Juniors playing Glasgow Fever at 3pm. In between these games, the Senior Women return to action at 1pm against Fever.

Spectators welcome to all three women’s games.

On the Mens side, both Fury teams had comfortable wins with the Juniors having a resounding 99-25 victory.

Cornelius Olubalade was unstoppable with 23pts with Gabe McArthur hitting 16, Jake Cavannagh 14 and Ellis Walker 10. The Fury Cadet Men had a solid road win also, winning 81-57 again with scoring spread across the team. Harvey Berry topped the Falkirk side’s scorers with 24points, Robbie Gilmour added 17 and George Henderson completed the double digit scorers with 14.

Both teams now sit with one win and one loss ahead of this weekend’s matches.