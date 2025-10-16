Funeral directors sponsor local bowls league and cup competitions

With the 52nd season of the MGM Timber Falkirk & District Carpet Bowls League having commenced last week, the league secretary Peter Alexander is delighted to have secured sponsorship of the league cup and February cups from Laura Johnston, business manager of William Scott Funeral Directors, which for almost a century has supported the local community of Falkirk with kindness, compassion and respect.

"We really value opportunities to support local community initiatives," said Laura, "and the league’s long-standing presence and reach make this a great fit."

A sentiment echoed by the secretary who added, "William Scott, together with their fellow branch Collumbine, have a strong track record of supporting bowling clubs and competitions in the Falkirk district including Stenhousemuir and Falkirk Indoor.

"During the winter months, carpet bowls together with private functions play a crucial role in boosting the finances of clubs and buoying the spirits of their members. And I'm delighted that Laura and her dedicated team at William Scott have agreed to sponsor our cups."

New sponsors William Scott Funeral Directors (Photo: Submitted)

Laurieston will host the ladies and gents singles on February 1 and the pairs the following week. Burnhead will host the triples on February 15. And Stenhousemuir will host the rinks on February 22.

The pick of the first round ties in the league cup which are due to be played after the festive break sees defending champions Camelon C host Lauriestion B and last season's runner-up Burnhead visit Stenhousemuir.

For more information, visit falkirkbowls.com.