Fourteen Falkirk Victoria Harriers take part in XC championships

The grass at King George Playing Fields in Renfrew took a pounding last Saturday as the venue was host to three cross country championship events.

Falkirk Vics' Emily Christie helped secure a gold medal for Scotland East at the recent Inter-District XC meeting in Renfrew (Photo: Bobby Gavin/scottishathletics)

Fourteen Falkirk Victoria Harriers athletes were invited by Scottish Athletics to represent Scotland East for the Inter District Championships, and one Vics ace was also representing Scotland in the Celtic Cross Challenge.

It was a highly successful day with the district Vics giving it their all and several placing in team podium positions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five members formed part of the gold winning teams and one secured silver. The under-13 Scotland East boys took a silver medal with Falkirk Vics’ Ben Upfold – who finished in ninth place – forming part of the team.

Vic's under-17 girls: Isabella Ogg, Lucie Gibson, Chloe Davis and Katie Hedges

In the under-15 girls race, Scotland East won gold with Emily Christie’s sixth place finish securing her a medal. The boys were just as successful with Vics’ Hamish Hunter finishing in tenth place as part of the team.

The under-17 women also won gold with Isabella Ogg’s sixth place finish securing her a gold medal and the under-23 men also won gold with Scott Stirling, who led for the majority of his race, coming second to Central AC’s Jamie Crowe.

In the Celtic Cross Challenge, Falkirk Vics’ Ray Taylor maintained his excellent form and helped fellow Scottish athletes Calum Dick (Giffnock North AC) and James Alexander (Garscube) to lift gold for the Scotland under-17s men’s team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every runner had their part to play in the success of the district teams with the following athletes in the line-ups and putting in tremendous effort - U13 boys Thomas Mitchell, U15 boys Luke Sedman, U17 girls Chloe Davies, Lucie Gibson and Katie Hedges, U17 men Luke Culliton and Callum Hendry, U23 men, Euan Martin.

Vics star Scott Stirling will now be representing Scotland at the the Home Counties International at Parliament Hill Fields in London this weekend, and also the Armagh 5k next month.

Stirling was part of the gold winning team last year with his time of 13.56 minutes and will no doubt be looking to repeat that success this year.