Four in a row for table-topping Fury men

Zihao Lin, with 12 personal in the second quarter, sealed the match for Fury and took them to top of the table and 4-0 in the Championship title race.

Looking to put their cup loss to Blaze behind them, Fury could only move to a four point lead at the end of the opening quarter against a Tornadoes side who have struggled since their promotion to Division 1.

While Fury put 28 points on the board in the period, the Ayrshire side stayed with the league leaders, scoring 24 themselves.

Former Glasgow Rocks players Keith Bunyan and Bantu Burroughs shared four threes in the first with Eddy Leginas adding a fifth. Centres Evaldis Burksaitis and Ross Gibson shared eight, but it was the insertion of Lin onto the floor at the end of the first that saw a significant change in the game.

He hit his opening shot at the end of the first and then proceeded to rack up 12 personal in a second stanza that Fury took 30-12 and a double digit 22-point half-time lead.

Fury moved further ahead with a 26-12 third period and, with 18-year-old Sam Owens ending that period with a three, he proceeded to make a further seven personal in a final quarter that also saw Bunyan hit his fourth and fifth threes of the game.

The 35-point win was achieved with Makaleb McInnis remaining on the bench, rested, due to an injury from the Blaze Cup tie.

Fury were also without another of their regular starters – Lithuanian Ziggy Dauksas, but expect McInnis to return this Friday, when Fury Men are at home against another promoted side – Perth Phoenix. The match as usual is at Grangemouth Sports Complex, 8pm tip and spectator admission is from 7.35pm.