Four Falkirk Victoria Harriers' athletes in action at Lindsays Scottish Masters XC Championships

Falkirk Vics’ Stephen Alexander in action (Photo: Carol Sim)

The location for the event was Grant Park which included Cluny Hills and a long uphill section known as ‘Horrible Hill’.

Vics veteran Fiona Matheson was first women aged 60 plus across the line, finishing the 6000m run in 27:03, and saw her not only hold onto last year’s title gained at Tollcross Park in Glasgow - but also saw her doing so in exactly the same time.

Meanwhile, Vics’ Monica Anderson was 13th W55 in 34:55. Grant Matheson was fifth in the men’s 60 plus age category, completing his 8000m race in 37:44 and completing the Falkirk line-up in Forres was Stephen Alexander who was 23rd M45 in 43:54.