Four Falkirk Victoria Harriers' athletes in action at Lindsays Scottish Masters XC Championships

Four Falkirk Victoria Harriers’ athletes made the journey north to Forres last Sunday to join 200 runners competing in the Lindsays Scottish Masters Cross Country Championships.
By Kathleen Anderson-Ogg
Published 13th Feb 2024, 13:16 GMT
Falkirk Vics' Stephen Alexander in action (Photo: Carol Sim)
Falkirk Vics’ Stephen Alexander in action (Photo: Carol Sim)

The location for the event was Grant Park which included Cluny Hills and a long uphill section known as ‘Horrible Hill’.

Vics veteran Fiona Matheson was first women aged 60 plus across the line, finishing the 6000m run in 27:03, and saw her not only hold onto last year’s title gained at Tollcross Park in Glasgow - but also saw her doing so in exactly the same time.

Meanwhile, Vics’ Monica Anderson was 13th W55 in 34:55. Grant Matheson was fifth in the men’s 60 plus age category, completing his 8000m race in 37:44 and completing the Falkirk line-up in Forres was Stephen Alexander who was 23rd M45 in 43:54.

Over 275 athletes from across the country took part on the day.