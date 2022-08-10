Forth Valley's Grace Molloy competes at European Championships middle race in Estonia

Grace's run was solid, if unspectacular through the first few controls, but she got into a small pack with Kyburz (SUI) and Fast (SWE) on the way to 5, and the three shared the lead through a tough green section. Fast was dropped at 9, and Grace and Kyburz caught another pair, Horcickova (CZE) and Mueller (GER) on the way to 13, with the four GPS tracks together and little deviation from the racing line through the latter section of the course.
Grace was 6th at the finish, but with the real monsters of the sport still out, she was pushed down into 20th place.
This was one place better than her Sprint from Boras earlier in the year, and a full 20 places higher than her previous best middle distance result.
This will be Grace's final international action for some time, as she has been accepted to an athletics scholarship at Michigan State University, where she will replace USA track star Jenna Magness.
Former GB international Graham Gristwood dominated proceedings at the second Coasts and Islands Festival in Kintyre and Arran, as he won all seven races to claim the overall title.
Graham started strongly, with a win in the Sprint at Tarbert Castle, and was never headed throughout the week of competition. Clubmate Andy Llewellyn came closest, with five second places and a third place in the second sprint at Brodick Castle, for the overall silver medal.
The Short course women’s podium was all FVO; Beccy Osborn had a fine win in the final race at Whiting Bay and led the class. Youngster Eilidh Connor showed signs of a real breakthrough to senior competition, with a second place at Whiting Bay and a third at Torinturk, and ended tied for the overall silver medal with Fiona Hendrie, who finished in the top six in five of her seven races.