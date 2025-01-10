Forth Valley Orienteers round off 2024 in style

Matthew Inman (Photo: Submitted)

Forth Valley Orienteers and its athletes were prominent right across the series at the 2024 Christmas Cup in the Trossachs, with a string of top ten finishes.

Peter Molloy had a good swing at the Long course win, but ended up in overall bronze medal position, one place above Andy Llewellyn. Scarlett Kelly was second woman, seeing her move top of the British U18 rankings to start the new year, and Graham Gristwood was third at Loch Katrine in his only run.

Matthew Inman stepped up to the plate, with a pair of second place finishes on the Medium course to get on a national podium for the first time, while both James Edward and Lucas Baikie ran out of class to effect with a brace of top ten finishes in the face of significantly more experienced competition.

Half of the Short course top ten on each day was from FVO, with an ever-changing field of top athletes. On day one, Martin Dean was third in 38.35, one place above Matthew Owen (44.06). Heather Fellbaum was sixth (49.11) with Katie Hensman, in her first TD5 trip in two injury-ravaged years eighth (59.36) and Rona Molloy tenth in 56.25.

Day two saw Rona Molloy move up from tenth to take the win in 50.21, while Lucy Hensman had her first run of the meet, for third in 50.32. Dave Coustick (6th in 54.31) and Dawn Goddard (9th in 63.48) were also well placed for the first time, as was Heather Fellbaum., who was eighth (61.17).

The club's dominance on the Short course went on, with five more, including even more new names in the top ten at Loch Katrine. Rona Molloy was best placed of the quintet, third in 45.30, and Heather Fellbaum was fifth (53.06). There was an Owen family hat-trick too, with Matthew fourth in 50.07, and only four seconds separating Liz (57.31) and John (57.35) in ninth and tenth.

The four day competition concluded with the Resolution Sprint on New Years Day in Queensferry, and Fiona Hendrie topped the Short course in 25.47, with three more from FVO in top ten places, with Mike Godfree fifth (3022), Lucy Hensman seventh (32.06) and Liz Godfree ninth (38.38).

Fraser Cheyne celebrated a change in age class with a fine performance on the Medium course, as he was second in 23.02. Hanna Brindley was sixth (23.02) ahead of Scott Baikie (23.59) and Lucas Baikie made it four from FVO in the top ten again, tenth in 26.56.