Forth Valley Orienteers on top form at Scottish Championships

FVO checked out from the 2025 Scottish Championships in the custody of a baker's dozen of national titles on yet another banner day for the club, with success from under-10 to over-75 classes.

Leo Lockyer made his championship debut, and scooped the M10 title in 37.10, ahead of Ethan Baikie (38.38), who earned silver. The girls were on top on the course though, with much the better times, and Emma Cheyne's 32.15 was good enough only for the W10 bronze.

Sophie Edward is now racking up the medals, and W12 gold (45.02) was her fifth win from six big race starts in 2025, as she was joined atop the U12 podium by team-mate Lachlan Carruthers (35.20), again on his Long course debut.

No messing about from Lucas Baikie, as a time of 41.43 brought him the M14 gold medal, and Esme Kelly topped the Scottish Long podium for the first time, taking the W16 win in 52.40.

Meanwhile in M20, James Hammond was second on the course (68.07) behind an M18, but lifted the class gold. Kris Jones took the silver medal in M21E (89.36), Alison Smithard romped home in 66.58 for the W40 title, and Tom Winsor was back in 92.03 to lift the M35 trophy.

Janine Inman hasn't lost a Scottish Long race since 2013, with her only misses coming in two years she was injured and her fourth straight W45 title came in 61.49. Younger brother Will Hensman also got in on the action, with his seventh Scottish Long title secured in 58.39 in M45, and Dom Edward claimed the M45 bronze (63.53).

This was one of three middle-Vet classes which had two FVO athletes on the podium. Dave Godfree extended his unbeaten run to five years as he picked up the M50 gold in 55.19. with Roger Goddard 61.00 in silver, while in M55, Jason Inman took the honours (61.52) and Ben Stansfield won the silver (63.06).

There was more success on the distaff side, as Beccy Osborn (71.09) came in ahead of Rachel Kirkland (74.02) in W50 for silver and bronze respectively. Joey Inch had her best championship run in at least 20 years, as she took away the W55 silver (75.03).

There was a medal double in W60, as Alison Cunningham (62.49) and Heather Fellbaum (70.57) led the field home, while there was also silverware in the over-75 classes for Geoffrey (64.01, silver) and Lindsey Hensman (69.12, bronze).