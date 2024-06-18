Forth Valley Orienteers land Scottish Junior Championship

Forth Valley Orienteers' triumphant young squad

Forth Valley Orienteers' young stars passed a stern test to win the Scottish Junior Championship for the third consecutive year on a damp day at the Hermitage, Dunkeld.

Once again, they were the biggest team in the competition for the Jamie Stevenson Trophy, named after the only Scot to win the World Championship.

This was as a result of FVO having 34 starters, with another five having been ruled out with a sickness bug.

However, it was clear that they would have to be at their very best to overcome an INVOC team in particular which was going for its first win in the competition.

Neither team scored points on the Green boys course, which was dominated by Interlopers and TAY, although significantly all four FVO athletes outscored their counterparts from INVOC, to ensure there was no early advantage to be gained.

Scarlett Kelly was 3rd in Green girls, one second off 2nd (44.36) after being spooked in the finish lane, with INVOC's Charlotte Burton 2nd, so first blood in the race for the title went to the Eagles.

INVOC also won both Light Green courses, but Fraser Cheyne (34.31) and James Edward (42.27) got on the boys’ podium, well ahead of INVOC's 2nd runner, and a surprise 3rd place for INVOC's Lily Carter in Light Green girls put them one score ahead after the longer courses had concluded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was as predicted on paper, but FVO bounced back in style on the shorter courses.

The club has arguably the best under-12s in the whole of the UK, and they showed up well, as Matthew Owen (24.30) and Hannah Inman (21.06) won the classes, with Esme Finch 2nd in Orange girls (31.50) and all of a sudden the momentum had shifted. Lachlan Carruthers (27.16) added a 3rd place in Orange boys, as INVOC could only manage 6th in both races.

Luc Darvill only joined the club this week on transfer from Scottish Schools winners Newton PS, and his first outing in blue and gold was a successful one, as he won Yellow boys in 12.53.