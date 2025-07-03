Forth Valley Orienteers’ juniors make it four on the spin with Dala Horse win

Forth Valley Orienteers’ juniors added a fourth consecutive Dala Horse to their trophy cabinet, as they successfully defended the Scottish Junior Championship with a strong team performance at Hill of Alyth, writes Steven Scott.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heavy overnight rain failed to dampen the spirits of the athletes, and FVO was able to display its power from the outset, with more than 35 per cent of the parading competitors in blue and gold. It wasn't just about team size though, and FVO had athletes on seven of the eight podiums following the racing, the only exception being Green girls where they were lacking their three GB athletes.

Peter Owen was second in Green boys (38.48), while the Light Green classes had Lucas Baikie (22.17) top in the boys division, with James Edward second (27.06), and Esme Finch was second in Light Green girls (30.07).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They made hay in the Orange classes, taking all three boys medals as well as two in the girls class. Lachlan Carruthers (22.19) topped the pack from Sean Truswell (22.36) with Luc Darvill third (28.51). Sophie Edward won the girls’ division (29.39) with Aayla Tijhuis 3rd (51.55)

FVO juniors (Photo: Submitted)

And in the Yellow classes, Leo Lockyer was the top boy (14.32), and Catriona Downie, who has yet to experience defeat as a Jamie Stevenson competitor had the girls bronze in 18.08.

The team podium was the same as last year, with INVOC four points behind FVO's total of 598, and a MOR team which only had girls in the scoring positions was third (575). The history of the competition, which dates back to 2003, now shows six FVO victories, although they have some way to go to match MAROC's total of 15 wins, including 12 in a row from 2008 to 2019 and the COVID shutdown.

There was also a local event for supporters, and FVO athletes took 10 of the 15 podium places. Dom Edward topped the pack on the Brown course in 43.36, and Jonathan Molloy (59.11) was second on Green, with Alistair Skeffington (74.56) 3rd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a full set on Light Green, where Rona Molloy (32.09) was top, from John Owen (38.54) and Liz Owen (39.46) while the Orange course was won by Glenda Carruthers in 38.05, and Rona Lockyer (42.38) was third.

The Yellow course featured some of the young juniors who still require some parental support to get round and Aurora Lockyer (19.38) had the win from Elias Skeffington (21.24).