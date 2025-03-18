Forth Valley Orienteers ace closes in on qualification for Junior World Championships

James Hammond is on track for Junior World Championships qualification (Photo: Robert Lines)

The first selection races for the summer's junior internationals proved successful for local athletes, with a number of them well placed in two events in West Sussex.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Hammond marked his intention for another banner season, as he won both Forest (24.23) and Sprint (16.10) races to take a firm grip on qualification for the Junior World Championships in Italy.

Scarlett Kelly was fourth in both her races, but is third overall in the standings, while Esme Kelly was fifth in the forest, and eighth on the streets, with the pair certainly in the mix for the European Youth Championships in Czechia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sprint event saw two more local athletes in the top ten, with Alexander Hunt eighth in the U16 class and Rebecca Hammond ninth in U18. The remaining three selection races take place in Yorkshire over the easter weekend at the Jan Kjellstrom International Festival.

The two races were part of a larger weekend of competition, with the British Middle distance championship at Holmbush, followed by a UK League race, and FVO had two medallists at the Middle, as Andy Llewellyn added the only medal missing from his trophy cabinet, dominating by over four minutes to win the M35 title (39.58).

Roger Goddard secured his tenth career medal in this event alone, and his 77th major honour in total, as he was secobd in M50 (40.37), while James Hammond topped M20 in a rapid 24.23 for his third win in three outings.

There were a number of Forth Valley Orienteers’ athletes in good form in Sunday's UKOL race at Worthlodge Forest near Crawley, with seven of them placing in the top ten in their races.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pride of place went to Lucas Baikie, who ran out of class to take an audacious Green course win in 36.34. Will Hensman also topped his class, Brown in this case, for more UKOL points for his tally (61.49).

There were two local youngsters on the Light Green course, and Matthew Owen was third overall (37.02) while Esme Finch was 6th (41.12) as the third placed girl on the day.

Dave Coustick was fifth on Short Green (52.56) while Andy Llewellyn was seventh on Black (71.27), having challenged the podium through the first half of the race and Lindsey Hensman was ninth (65.05) on Very Short Green.