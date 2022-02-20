Forth Valley nurse Wright the 'mother of the team' says Skip Muirhead

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 20: (L-R) Gold medal winners Milli Vicky Wright and Eve Muirhead of Team Great Britain stand on the podium with their medals during the medal ceremony after during the Women's Gold Medal match between Team Japan and Team Great Britain at National Aquatics Centre on February 20, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

The skip was full of admiration for the Forth Valley surgical nurse, who returned to the NHS frontline to work during the pandemic.

Wright, who joined Team Muirhead in 2019, was a close confidant and first port of call for tactical plotting.

"When I first started curling with Vicky, she was actually lead on the team,” said Muirhead

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“When there was a change made and she was put she was put to third, she didn't want to do it! It took a lot of encouragement and persuasion to show she was one of the best thirds in the world.

“Now she's standing on the podium with Olympic gold medal round her neck.

“Vicky is the mother of the team. She is a nurse and worked during Covid - we have to take our hats off to her for that.

“Vicky is always someone we go to if we're not feeling great because we get great advice, but she's someone who just cares so much about everyone.”

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 20: (L-R) Curlers Milli Smith, Hailey Duff, Jennifer Dodds, Vicky Wright and Eve Muirhead of Team Great Britain pose for pictures with their gold medals after winning the Women's Curling final against Team Japan at National Aquatics Centre on February 20, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Team Muirhead has been constructed over four years - painfully and painstakingly - qualifying for the Games at the final attempt and going on to win gold.

The three debutants, including Vicky all bring something different to the table and have brought the best out of their skip.

Second Jennifer Dodds is the longest-serving member of the team, bouncing back from mixed doubles disappointment alongside Bruce Mouat.

“This is Jen’s 22nd game her or something at this Olympics,” said Muirhead.

Britain's Vicky Wright guides her team during the women's gold medal game of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games curling competition between Japan and Great Britain at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing on February 20, 2022. (Photo by Jeff PACHOUD / AFP) (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images)

“Obviously she would have been disappointed to come away from the mixed doubles, but that shows her strength as a character, to come away from finishing fourth to now having a gold medal around her neck.

“She's an incredible curler. I've loved every minute of playing with her. It shows how strong she is. She's such a great team player in every single way.”

Hailey Duff has been taken under Muirhead’s wing as the new lead on the team, capping a remarkable rise from ‘podium potential’ standing in the squad to Olympic champion.

“Hailey is new to this team,” said Muirhead.

TOPSHOT - Britain's Vicky Wright (C-L) and Britain's Jennifer Dodds (C-R) celebrate after Britain won the women's gold medal game of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games curling competition between Japan and Great Britain at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing on February 20, 2022. (Photo by Jeff PACHOUD / AFP) (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images)

“She's a phenomenal curler. Through the years, she's got so much talent. I can see her back here on the podium, the same with all these girls and the talent we have is second to none.”

Alternate Mili Smith, from an esteem curling family like Muirhead’s, is an Olympic champion at the age of 23 and has made an invaluable contribution to the campaign.

"Mili has been such a great asset to this team as well,” said Muirhead.

“The talent that she has is also phenomenal. People don't see it but the work that Mili puts in when it comes to helping us match stones, working alongside the coaches, if that didn't happen, we wouldn't be here.

“We're a very strong team and when we come together, we're capable of very great things.”