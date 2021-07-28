Former F.I.R.S.T swimmer Duncan Scott wins Olympic Gold
Grangemouth trained swimmer Duncan Scott followed up an individual Olympic Silver by winning a Gold medal as part of Britain’s men’s 4x200 metres freestyle relay team in Tokyo.
The former F.I.R.S.T had been pipped for gold by 0.04 seconds by Tom Dean in the 200m individual freestyle on Tuesday but teamed up with the Bath swimmer, James Guy and Matt Richards to triumph in the relay.
It’s the Alloa natives first Olympic gold after three silver medals, including two from Rio 2016.
Team GB’s time of six minutes and 58.58 seconds set a new European benchmark and was just three hundredths of a second behind the world record still held by a Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte inspired United States 12 years ago.
