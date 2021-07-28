Former F.I.R.S.T swimmer Duncan Scott wins Olympic Gold

L to R: Britain's Tom Dean, James Guy, Matthew Richards and Duncan Scott pose on the podium after the final of the men's 4x200m freestyle relay swimming event (Pic: Odd Andresen/AFP via Getty Images)

The former F.I.R.S.T had been pipped for gold by 0.04 seconds by Tom Dean in the 200m individual freestyle on Tuesday but teamed up with the Bath swimmer, James Guy and Matt Richards to triumph in the relay.

It’s the Alloa natives first Olympic gold after three silver medals, including two from Rio 2016.

Team GB’s time of six minutes and 58.58 seconds set a new European benchmark and was just three hundredths of a second behind the world record still held by a Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte inspired United States 12 years ago.