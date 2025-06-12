Former Falkirk full-back Kyle Rowe in Scotland squad for summer tour

Ex-Falkirk winger Kyle Rowe joins a familiar looking 36-player strong Scotland squad during this summer’s tour to New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

Glasgow Warriors ace Rowe, 27, along with the likes of Darcy Graham, Ben White and Jamie Ritchie are among the players who will hope their close vicinity to Australia could be handy if the British & Irish Lions end up looking for late call-ups to their squad.

“Almost as strong as possible,” said head coach Gregor Townsend, when asked how he had balanced the twin demands of development and making sure there are no slip-ups when selecting his squad.

“We know that playing and winning Test matches for Scotland is really important, so we have to pick a strong squad to take on the likes of Fiji and Samoa. It’s even more important this year with world ranking points.

Ex-Falkirk ace Kyle Rowe (Photo: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group)

“The World Cup draw is made after November, so these games are crucial to make sure we’ve got the best chance of being in that top six and getting a better seeding."

Scotland face Fiji on Saturday, July 12 before facing Samoa the following Friday.

Former Falkirk ace Rowe, who started out as a full-back, has become a key part of Franco Smith's Warriors side since arriving from London Irish two years ago.

And he signed a new two-year contract with the Scotstoun-based outfit last month.

Head coach Smith said: "Kyle is someone who we believe has only scratched the surface of his potential, and his passion for representing both Glasgow Warriors and Scotland is clear to see whenever he takes to the field.