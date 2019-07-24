Former F.I.R.S.T. swimmer Duncan Scott takes a stand

Duncan Scott was involved in an angry confrontation with swimmer Sun Yang at the World Championships in South Korea.

The Grangemouth-trained swimmer Scott, from Alloa, won joint-bronze in the 200m freestyle final. But he refused to step on the podium with winner Yang, from China, who served a drugs ban in 2014. It prompted an angry outburst from the gold medallist who jabbed a finger at the former Falkirk Integrated Regional Swim Team member.

The 22-year-old distanced himself from the winners in pictures following the event in South Korea, angering the winner.

Scott finished joint fourth but was promoted to the podium after winner Danas Rapsys was disqualified.