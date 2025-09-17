Flat 'n Fast 5k: Falkirk Vics' Callum Hendry is club's star performer in Linlithgow

The increasingly popular Flat ‘n Fast 5k road race returned for the fifth time last Saturday in Linlithgow.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were six 5km races for athletes aged U17 and above, while those in the U11, U13 and U15 had their own 3km races.

Falkirk Victoria Harriers standout participant was Callum Hendry who featured in race one, reserved for those predicting seriously fast times. The 17-year-old was not disappointed, securing a new personal best by knocking eight seconds off his previous best time at Flat ‘n Fast 4 back in April and finishing in 13th place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jerome Vareille, one of his coaches at Falkirk Vics, said: “Callum did really well, considering his group have just had a two week break from training.

Falkirk Vics superstar Callum Hendry was on top form at the latest Flat ‘n Fast 5k (Stock photo: Michael Gillen)

"His mental strength is one of his best qualities and this helped push him forward in the final kilometre.

"Callum has been consistent this season and has gained new personal bests in all distances, with 3:50 for 1500m in the BMC race in Loughborough being the highlight.

"No doubt there will be more to come from Callum and his fellow middle distance running group members as we move towards the cross country season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other Falkirk Vics taking part and recording fast times were: Harrison MacMillan, U17, who having just moved up an age group was taking part in the 5k distance for the first time, finished in a speedy 15:20.8, placing fifth in race three; Liam Mitchell (senior), race four, 18:17.2; Grant Matheson (V60), race five, 18:23.7 and Hanna Brindley (U17), race six, 21:14.1 beating her previous best time by a huge 29 seconds. Finally, In the 3k race, U15 Hamish Gillies placed a respectable 12th, crossing the line in 10.36. Winning the men’s race was Tom Graham-Marr of AAC who controlled race one from the start, finishing six seconds ahead of his nearest contender in 14:12.5 and in the women’s elite race, Brogan Wallace from Shettleston Harriers won in 15:58.3.