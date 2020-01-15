First win of the new decade for Grangemouth Stags

Grangemouth Stags kicked off 2020 with an away trip to Blairgowrie last Saturday.

The Stags made a good start. The home side conceded a penalty. Dempsey was alert to the quick tap and he brushed off a couple of defenders to dive over for the score.

Skelton added the simple conversion.

On nine minutes the Stags doubled their lead.

Blairgowrie tried to run out of defence but spilled the ball. The play was moved wide for Allan to make ground up the touchline.

The ball was recycled and the pack had a couple of drives before the ball was moved out to the centres where Denny stepped inside the cover and slid in under the posts.

Once again Skelton was on target with the conversion.

Grangemouth remained on top and another run and kick from Allan resulted in a penalty for the visitors. Skelton slotted the kick from 25 metres.

The home side then gained some possession and territory as they used their forwards to drive into the Grangemouth 22.

They finally found a gap in the defence to crash over for an unconverted score.

Blairgowrie were straight back on the attack and they collected their second score on 28 minutes when a short range drive saw a home forward dive over for the try. This time the conversion was on target.

HT Blairgowrie 12 Stags 17

On 63 minutes Grangemouth finally collected their third try when Allan outpaced the defence to dive on the ball short of the line and slide over for the try. Skelton was unable to add the extras.

With 10 minutes to go Hugh grabbed the all important bonus point score and Skelton completed the scoring with the conversion.

This was a solid victory for the Stags after another extended lay off in this very disjointed season. There were some good phases of play with hard running and good link play.

This week they are again on their travels as they make the long trip to Ellon with KO 2pm. The bus leaves at 10am.