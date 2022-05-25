Fiona's superb run clocks another world record

The Falkirk Victoria Harriers athlete and mum of five, who has been in top form for the past six months or more, clocked 5:38.55 to add another record to her long list of achievements of recent years.

Speaking to the Herald, she said it was a surprise to not only come out on top once again, but to take home another record.

She said: "I always set my own goals for what I think I can achieve I wanted to beat that. To go on and beat the world record was a bonus.

Fiona Matheson in action (Picture: Bobby Gavin/Scottish Athletics)

"Especially at the distance of the Monument Mile, I was shocked to have got a world record as the shorter distances suit me better.

"At my age you should really be getting worse and not better but I have to really put them down to those around me who support me everyday.

"My coach has been fantastic and I want to mention that because the group I attend each week is what keeps me going and wanting to compete.

"Without it I don’t think I would be taking home these records. He takes his own time out of his day to put up programmes and really make sure we are being mentored well.”Organising a running club is a tough gig and everyone involved at the club deserves a big pat on the back for keeping things going, especially at the moment with everything that has happened in recent times.”

For Fiona, who juggling taking care of grandchildren, and working, she is just wanting to enjoy running and not bother too much about the winning, even if she tends to come out on top more often than not.

"The people you meet helps you make friends for life,” she said.

“If you are like me and you have grandchildren, it really helps too for chasing them around and it is probably more difficult than the running aspect!