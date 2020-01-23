Finn Russell leaves Scotland squad ahead of Ireland Six Nations opener

Scotland fly-half Finn Russell will play no further part in preparations for Scotland’s Six Nations opener against Ireland.

The former Falkirk RFC player, from Bridge of Allan, has been disciplined for a breach of team protocol during the week’s camp in Edinburgh and returned to his club Racing 92.

A statement released by Scottish Rugby said: “Stand-off Finn Russell will play no further part in preparations for Scotland’s Six Nations opener against Ireland, having been disciplined for a breach of team protocol during the week’s camp in Edinburgh. He has returned to his club."

It is unclear at this point if the 27-year old will feature for the Dark Blues at all in this year's competition which kicks off next Saturday, February 1 in Dublin.