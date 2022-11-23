Finn Russell: Former Falkirk star earns plaudits for stunning Argentina display

The Scots defeated the Pumas at Murrayfield 52-29 with Russell invovled in all eight tries to ensure the final Test ended in a win.

"He's really played well the last two weeks," said Townsend. "He came in determined, I think he found solutions to what the Argentina defence were doing, and his decision making was really good.

"We've been glad to have Finn in this form for the last two weeks and it's great that he's playing some of his best rugby."

Scotland star Finn Russell (Photo: SNS Group)

"He's now the man in possession (speaking about his role at fly-half).

"It will take something (special) from Blair and Adam to change that. His passing skills are up there with the best in the world."

Racing 92 star Russell was initially left out of the squad for the opening two Test matches, despite playing some of the best rugby of his career so far in Paris over the past season.

He said of the team’s performance to Amazon Prime: “I’m enjoying myself, it’s great fun to be a part of and we ran in some great tries. It was a good performance at times from us. We still need to learn to play for the full 80 minutes. It’s great to be back, I love playing at Murrayfield.

