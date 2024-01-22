Finn Russell: Former Falkirk RC ace named Scotland co-captain for upcoming Six Nations
Jamie Ritchie had skippered Gregor Townsend's side in last year's championship and at the recent World Cup, but the head coach has opted to make a change in order to "further grow and develop the leadership within the squad" ahead of the Scots opener against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, February 3.
Scotland were third in last year's Six Nations with three wins but were knocked out at the pool stage of autumn's World Cup in France.
Bath fly-half Russell, 31, who has 75 caps, said: "Playing for Scotland is a huge honour and to co-captain the side is a privilege and something I am proud of.
"We have such a talented squad and to lead them alongside Rory represents a massive opportunity. I can't wait to get started with this year's championship.
"Rory has been a key player for us since he made his debut and leads by example during matches and in training. We'll both have different leadership styles which will complement each other and ultimately benefit the team as we go into the tournament."
Scotland head coach Townsend added: "Rory and Finn captained Scotland last summer and bring different strengths and styles of leadership to the table. Both are highly respected within our squad and have been part of our leadership group for some time.
"I'm sure they will thrive with this responsibility and lean on our other leaders to drive certain aspects of our preparation, mindset and performance.”
Russell, who spent a season at Falkirk, which in turn kickstarted his professional career in rugby, was last in action for his club on Sunday night, playing the full Investec Champions Cup match against Toulouse as Premiership Bath lost out 31-19 to miss out on a home knockout tie.