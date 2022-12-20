Finn Russell: Ex-Falkirk star signs for Bath after turning down new Racing 92 deal

The playmaker is in his fifth season with three-time Champions Cup finalists Racing 92, but he will leave Paris after the World Cup in France next October.

Bath have not specified Russell’s length of contract, but it has been reported to be worth around £1million a year.

"To be able to join such a historic, well-supported club is really exciting," Russell said.

Fly-half Finn Russell runs with the ball during the European Rugby Champions Cup pool A rugby union match between Harlequins and Racing 92 at the Twickenham Stoop Stadium (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

"I know players at Bath who speak highly of the environment, and the direction the club is going in is something I want to be a part of.

"I've enjoyed my time at Racing 92 and I've learned a lot. Now is the right time for a new challenge, in a new league, with the aim of moving Bath back to the top end of the Premiership and competing for domestic and European titles."

"Finn is a world-class player who will significantly add to our squad on and off the field," Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan added.

"To be able to attract players of Finn's quality to Bath Rugby is a credit to how far we have come as a club and a group since 11 July."

Former Falkirk ace Russell has won 65 caps and made his Lions Test debut against South Africa last year. He was also part of the Lions’ 2017 tour to New Zealand.