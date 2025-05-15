Finn Russell: Ex-Falkirk ace one of eight Scotland stars in British & Irish Lions squad

Eight Scots – including ex-Falkirk fly-half Finn Russell - have been named in the British & Irish Lions squad to tour Australia in the summer.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Farrell unveiled his 38-man selection at a raucous event in front of 2000 supporters at the O2 in London.

There are four Glasgow Warriors players in the squad, including Sione Tuipulotu and Scott Cummings who both missed the Six Nations Championship through injury. They are joined by club-mates Zander Fagerson and Huw Jones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two Edinburgh players - Duhan van der Merwe and Pierre Schoeman - are included along with Toulouse’ Blair Kinghorn and Bath’s Russell.

Former Falkirk star Finn Russell (Photo: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Darcy Graham, Rory Darge and Jamie Ritchie were notable Scottish absentees.

Unsurprisingly, Ireland supply the majority of the players, with Farrell selecting 15 (nine forwards and six backs) from the country he has coached with such distinction. There are 13 England players in the squad (eight forwards and five backs. The Scottish eight comprises three forwards and five backs; and Wales supply two, one forward and one back.

As expected, Maro Itoje has been named tour captain. He is the first English skipper of the British and Irish Lions since Martin Johnson in 2001.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-Falkirk ace Russell, who was part of the last Lions squad four years ago, is the man in possession of the coveted number 10 jersey for now. But Marcus Smith and Fin Smith will both be looking to put the pressure on.

The British and Irish Lions will play three Tests during their tour of Australia this summer. The Lions will play a warm-up match against Argentina in Dublin on Friday, June 20.