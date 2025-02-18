Finn Russell: Ex-Falkirk ace 'in the hunt' to start Six Nations showdown v England

Ex-Falkirk star Finn Russell had to go for a head injury assessment during the loss to Ireland (Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Former Falkirk star Finn Russell is “in the hunt” to be invovled in Scotland’s Six Nations showdown with England this weekend.

National team co-captain Russell and his free-scoring team-mate Darcy Graham were both cast as doubts for the Calcutta Cup clash after suffering head injuries following a nasty collision with each other during the 32-18 defeat to Ireland.

But assistant head coach Pete Horne was cautiously optimistic about both players’ prospects of being fit for Saturday while speaking at the Scots’ warm-weather base in Spain.

“I think it’s a 12-day turnaround as a best case scenario,” said Horne, meaning Russel and Horne will become available for selection starting from tomorrow.

“They are both getting through the protocols at the moment, and there’s a few days left until we finalise the team, there is a fair bit of training to do, so depending on how that goes over the next couple of days, there’s a chance that they could play.

“They’ve still got certain things that they need to tick off. There won’t be any risks or anything taken. So I’m sure the medics are right on top of it. And depending on how the next couple of days go, they’ve both got a chance of playing on Saturday.

“They’re both progressing through at the same point. They were training together earlier in the week, going through their protocols together. They both just gradually got returned to training today. They’re both in the hunt.”

Gregor Townsend’s fourth-placed side face England at Twickenham on Saturday with kick-off at 4.45pm.