Finn Russell called up for fifth consecutive Six Nations

Former Falkirk RFC player Finn Russell has been named as part of Scotland’s Six Nations squad for the fifth consecutive year.

The Racing 92 fly-half, who turned out for Falkirk between 2011 and 2012, has established himself as one of the best number 10s in world rugby in the past few seasons.

Russell and his team-mates, captained for the first time by full-back Stuart Hogg, kick off their Championships on Saturday, February 1 at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin where they will take on Ireland.

They then face England at Murrayfield the following Saturday, February 8 before heading to Rome to take on Italy on February 22.

They round off the 2020 competition against France at Murrayfield on March 8 and Wales in Cardiff on March 14.

27-year-old Russell, from Bridge of Allan, already has 24 Scotland caps to his name and has scored 137 points for the Dark Blues.

He has been a key figure in the Scotland team under Gregor Townsend with his electric, unpredictable style of play constantly bewildering opposition players.

He started three out of four games on Scotland’s Rugby World Cup campaign in Japan last year but was unable to help them past the group stages after defeats to Ireland and hosts Japan saw them eliminated.