Fine weekend for Falkirk Fury youth sides

It was a very successful weekend for Falkirk Fury youth teams (Pic courtesy of Falkirk Fury)

Fury coach Kim Bunyan travelled to Stonehaven without a full team, but was still able to get a comfortable win with all nine players getting on the scoresheet and playing solid minutes.

Top scorer was Rose Tyrell with 27 points and nine rebounds. Bailey Black and Rachael Dagger shared 24 points and 14 steals with Poppy Duncan on an 11 points and 11 rebounds double.

Also on the road, Fury's under-14 boys team continued their great form from 2021 with a 91-53 win, also against Portlethen Panthers.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coach Greg Foussas ran all his players, with Gavin Black top scoring with 39 points in a Fury side that had players aged 11 to 14. Adama Hainey had 19 points personal with Andrew Henderson 18.

Meanwhile, it was capacity numbers at both Fury junior games in Grangemouth Sports Complex, with supporters from all four teams happy to be able to cheer on their sides.

The junior women game saw Fury play Perth with the visitors taking the first quarter 24-18 and edging the Falkirk side in the second period 13-12 for a seven-point half-time lead. Coach Rebecca Lonsdale's side continued to struggle to score in the third, with Perth pulling clear by 18 points as the teams entered the final quarter.

A 17-10 final period was not enough to get Fury close, as Perth took the game 68-57. The Sony sponsored side was led by captain Emily Melrose on 12, with Sophie Cram on 11 and Emily Dagger on 10.

Fury junior men's game against West Lothian Wolves saw Wolves take the first 18-9, with Fury the second 20-6, to give Keith Bunyan's side a five-point half-time lead.

A 15-9 third quarter gave Wolves a one-point advantage going into the last quarter, before Wolves moved clear late on to win 56-46. For Fury, Robbie Gilmour led the scoring with 16 points personal, with George Henderson on 15.