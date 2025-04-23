Fast N' Flat 5: Falkirk Vics' athletes post new PBs at popular event

Falkirk Vics star Luke Sedman continued his current fantastic form by winning the 3k race (Photo: Submitted)

Flat N’ Fast returned to the West Lothian Cycle Track in Linlithgownote-0 for its fourth outing last weekend.

The event, organised by Stride Athletics, continues to gain popularity with runners and spectators alike, with the added bonus of the event now being accredited by AIMS/World Athletics – the only 5k in Scotland with this status.

This year the number of 5k races has been increased to six, each determined by predicted finish times, regardless of age.

New this year was the mixed relay event and for those under the age of 15, there was a 3k race.

Each race had their own sponsor with great prizes up for grabs.

Falkirk Victoria Harriers were represented by around 20 athletes, and that geoup featured two first places and saw the vast majority of the squad gain significant new personal bests.

Luke Sedman (U15) continued his current fantastic form by winning the 3k race and retaining his title from Flat N’ Fast 3 last September but improving his time by seven seconds, finishing in 9.15, setting a new course record.

Thomas Mitchell placed an impressive fifth in 9.46 (PB). Adam Kinghorn, taking part in his first 3k race, placed eighth in 9.49 for a great result.

Emily Christie was fifth girl finisher in 10.59 (PB), Skye Robertson seventh place in 11.23 and Anna-Leigh Meaney placed 31st in 13.46 (PB).

In the 5k races (race six), Hanna Brinkley placed 18th in 21.43 (PB). In race five, Isabella Ogg was first female finisher, crossing the line in 18.09 (PB), Fiona Matheson 14th in 19.01, Holly Holmes, 20th in 19.08 also knocking a huge two minutes 13 seconds off her previous 5k time, ably assisted by Fiona Matheson acting as her pacer.

Grant Matheson was 13th male, finishing in 18.23.

The Vics had five athletes running in the men’s elite race which was for those with a predicted sub 14.59 race time, the Vics were also amongst the youngest in the line up.

Central AC’s Jamie Crowe was first finisher, crossing the line in 14.08.2. Edinburgh Uni’s Peter Bradshaw was second in 14.08.9 and Sean Chalmers from Aberdeen AAC completed the podium finishers in 14.09.08.

Falkirk Vics’ Callum Hendry gave his all to be first Vic to cross the line (37th), finishing in 14.56.4, a huge 58 seconds faster than his previous Flat N’ Fast outing.

Luke Culliton also performed very well, completing the course in 14.56.9 (PB) to finish 38th, Ray Taylor finished 48th in 15.08 (PB), Adam Jansen placed 53rd in 15.14 (PB) and Gregor Hunter was 68th in 16.16.

Meanwhile, two Vics teams took part in the mixed relay event, with each athlete running a 960m circuit.

Stride Athletics’ team took first place in 10.35 while the Vics teams, consisting of Hamish Hunter, Lucie Gibson, Katie McGuire and Luke Culliton finished in 11.45 and Luke Sedman, Corri McGougan, Emily Christie and Callum Hendry finished in 11.56.

The whole day was a great event, with an excellent atmosphere and was enjoyed by all. Flat N’ Fast 5 will be hotly anticipated when it returns.