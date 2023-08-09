News you can trust since 1845
Family orienteering taster sessions to take place over the next three weekends

A district orienteering club are on the hunt for new members ahead of their 50th anniversary celebrations – with family taster sessions taking place over the next three weekends.
By Ben Kearney
Published 9th Aug 2023, 15:48 BST- 1 min read

Forth Valley Orienteers boast many local athletes who compete at the top level, including GB star Grace Molloy, but the club are hoping to attract those of all skill levels, with the short courses appropriate for all abilities.

Dan Graves, the club’s new development officer, is hoping to entice families to the sport after recently taking on the role.

The introductory sessions will take place at Beecraigs Country Park near Linlithgow each Saturday for the next three weeks, with more information available online.

Forth Valley Orienteers (Photo: Submitted)Forth Valley Orienteers (Photo: Submitted)
Graves said: “As the recently recruited club development officer I am excited to introduce more people of all ages and abilities to the super fun activities we offer.

"It is very much aimed at families and anyone can take part. We will have three courses set up which vary in difficulty.

"These sessions are a great opportunity to get outside and explore with family and friends in lovely surroundings.

"You will learn and develop some useful and exciting skills, and have a bit of an adventure away from screens!

“The sessions will all be overseen by licensed club coaches in a safe environment.

"The cost is only £5 per family and £1 for each additional map.”

You can sign up for the event using this url: https://fvo.eu.pythonanywhere.com/

