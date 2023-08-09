Family orienteering taster sessions to take place over the next three weekends

Forth Valley Orienteers boast many local athletes who compete at the top level, including GB star Grace Molloy, but the club are hoping to attract those of all skill levels, with the short courses appropriate for all abilities.

Dan Graves, the club’s new development officer, is hoping to entice families to the sport after recently taking on the role.

The introductory sessions will take place at Beecraigs Country Park near Linlithgow each Saturday for the next three weeks, with more information available online.

Forth Valley Orienteers (Photo: Submitted)

Graves said: “As the recently recruited club development officer I am excited to introduce more people of all ages and abilities to the super fun activities we offer.

"It is very much aimed at families and anyone can take part. We will have three courses set up which vary in difficulty.

"These sessions are a great opportunity to get outside and explore with family and friends in lovely surroundings.

"You will learn and develop some useful and exciting skills, and have a bit of an adventure away from screens!

“The sessions will all be overseen by licensed club coaches in a safe environment.

"The cost is only £5 per family and £1 for each additional map.”