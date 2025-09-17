Falkirk's Marek Kolesar wins European gold medal at Karate & Para Cup

Published 17th Sep 2025, 14:14 BST
Falkirk teen Marek Kolesar has backed up his recent British medal silver success with a remarkable European gold medal win at the 6th JKS Continental Karate Cup & Para Cup in Copenhagen.

Competing in his first event outside Britain, the Larbert High pupil rose to the challenge against some of Europe’s most experienced para karate-ka, helping JKS Scotland finish as the tournament’s top nation in Denmark.

The 17-year-old last month celebrated collecting a British Karate Federation International Open silver and has reached 20 medals from national and international competitions, representing Scotland with distinction.

His coach, Sensei Richard Steen of Shoshin Karate, affiliated with JKS Scotland and the Japan Karate Shoto Federation, hailed Kolsar’s fantastic gold medal success.

All smiles from gold winner Marek Kolesar (Photo: Submitted)placeholder image
He said: “The club and I couldn’t be prouder of this young man and his latest achievement! Yet again, he has shown the hard work, commitment, and character that makes him only a fantastic student but also a brilliant ambassador for our club. Adding another medal to his ever-growing collection, he continues to raise the bar and inspire everyone around him. This is an incredible achievement and a true testament to Marek's dedication, perseverance and spirit both on and off the tatami.”

You can find out more about Kolesar’s club here: Shoshin Karate.

