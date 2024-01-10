Falkirk’s Callendar Park set to host 2024 British National Cyclo-cross Championships this weekend

Falkirk’s Callendar Park will play host to over 600 riders this weekend as the 2024 British National Cyclo-cross Championships come to town.

The 2024 British National Cyclo-cross Championships will take place at Callendar Park this weekend (Photo: Alan Murray)

Home to the 14th century Callendar House, the country park has been a spectator and rider favourite on the National Trophy Series calendar, with last year’s round seeing Millie Couzens and Scottish rider Cameron Mason taking victories there.

Elite and under-23 riders from across Britain will navigate the course on Saturday in a bid for the coveted national champions’ jerseys, as will the junior and open veteran 50+ and 60+ riders. On Sunday, youth riders, female veterans and open veteran 40+ riders will be racing.

A host of local riders will take part across the weekend, with Linlithgow rider Cameron Mason looking to retain his national title this weekend, having taken the win at last year’s nationals in Cumbria.

Mason has had a strong season, finishing second at the UEC European Cyclo-cross Championships, and securing top 15 finishes in UCI World Cups.

Falkirk Junior Bike Club will also play a significant role, helping with the running and organisation of the event.

Callum McNicol, Scottish Cycling’s Events Delivery Officer, formerly FJBC’s Development Officer, said: “This isn’t just a seismic moment for cycling in Falkirk but actually for Scotland as a whole. You don’t really see this level of the sport coming here.

"This is simply the best of the best and it is popular worldwide. The eyes of so many will be on Callendar Park. You see in other countries like Belgium, the whole place shuts down to work around the cyclo-cross event.

"In terms of the local area, it is brilliant for the likes of FJBC and it allows the younger riders to experience an international level course in their back garden. They will get to race on it and actually meet the biggest and best cyclo-cross riders.

"Seeing everything come together is incredible. We couldn’t have gotten to this point without the excellent work of our volunteers who have done so much to bring everything together. It has been in the making since March last year.

"We can showcase the scenery on offer at Callendar Park and it a massive boost to local tourism too and I am sure many cycling enthusiasts will be making their way to the district this weekend.”

Fraser Johnston, who founded FBJC and is Scottish Cycling’s Head of Development, can’t wait to see the best riders from across the UK descend on the district.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to host the 2023/24 National Cyclo-cross Championships, after hosting two years of thrilling rounds in the National Trophy Series,” he added.

“Callander Park is an exciting and technical course which is entertaining for both the riders and spectators. The past two editions have been heralded as great all-round challenges for the riders.

"The course offers countless vantage points to take in the action, which makes it a great day out for all the family, and we look forward to yet again welcoming big crowds to Falkirk.”