Falkirk's Callendar Park plays host to National Trophy Cyclo-cross Series this weekend

Callendar Park will play host to this weekend’s Lloyds National Trophy Cyclo-cross Series with the second round of this year’s competition seeing Falkirk Junior Bike Club take centre stage.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, organised by British Cycling, will see FJBC take a leading role in helping oversee proceedings – with it all happening this Saturday and Sunday.

The series features six rounds of thrilling racing, with all of them being UCI C2 category races. The season will conclude with the national championships in South Shields having been held in Falkirk last time around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fan-favourite venue for technical and demanding racing, Callendar Park’s has become one of the disciplines top venue’s with even the top stars struggling to overcome the infamous ‘Wall’ element of the course.

Action from the British Cycling Cyclo-Cross National Championships last year which were held in Falkirk's Callendar Park (Photo: Scott Louden)

And the UK’s top riders will descend on the district looking to secure top spot in their respective events. Last year, the men’s national championship crown went to Linlithgow-born Cameron Mason – who made it two in a row on home turf. He’ll be hoping to impress in the series this time around.

FBJC will be hoping to earn more podium placings after Isla Reekie secured the club’s first-ever series medal at round one in Derby.

The club will also play host to the newly-introduced #NextGen CX Trophy this Saturday morning. Focused on younger riders, this event includes a skills challenge and a traditional race. Combined scores will determine finishing positions.