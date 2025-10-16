Falkirk's Callendar Park plays host to National Trophy Cyclo-cross Series this weekend
The event, organised by British Cycling, will see FJBC take a leading role in helping oversee proceedings – with it all happening this Saturday and Sunday.
The series features six rounds of thrilling racing, with all of them being UCI C2 category races. The season will conclude with the national championships in South Shields having been held in Falkirk last time around.
A fan-favourite venue for technical and demanding racing, Callendar Park’s has become one of the disciplines top venue’s with even the top stars struggling to overcome the infamous ‘Wall’ element of the course.
And the UK’s top riders will descend on the district looking to secure top spot in their respective events. Last year, the men’s national championship crown went to Linlithgow-born Cameron Mason – who made it two in a row on home turf. He’ll be hoping to impress in the series this time around.
FBJC will be hoping to earn more podium placings after Isla Reekie secured the club’s first-ever series medal at round one in Derby.
The club will also play host to the newly-introduced #NextGen CX Trophy this Saturday morning. Focused on younger riders, this event includes a skills challenge and a traditional race. Combined scores will determine finishing positions.