Falkirk's Callendar Park named as National Trophy Cyclo-cross Series venue
The series will once again feature six rounds of thrilling racing, with all rounds for the next season being UCI C2 category races. The season will conclude in the eagerly awaited national championships in South Shields.
Round one sees the action kick off in Derby with Falkirk then hosting the country’s top riders – including Linlithgow native Cameron Mason – on the weekend of Saturday, October 18.
A fan-favourite venue for technical and demanding racing, Callendar Park’s has become one of the disciplines top venue’s with even the top stars struggling to overcome the infamous ‘Wall’ element of the course.
The venue hosted last year’s British National Cyclo-cross Championship – which was won by Mason.
British Cycling’s head of sport, Ant Gill, said: “The Lloyds National Trophy Series continues to showcase the very best of cyclocross in the UK, providing opportunities for riders of all levels to compete on the biggest stage while offering fans a fantastic spectacle.
"With a mix of returning venues and fresh challenges, the 2025-26 season promises to deliver yet another memorable campaign.”
Falkirk Junior Bike Club and an army of volunteers will once again help run the event.
And Fraser Johnson, club founder and Scottish Cycling’s head of club and events, added: “Here we go again. Just over 12 months since Cameron Mason defended his British title on home soil, Callendar Park returns to the series. Can’t wait to get the team back together.”