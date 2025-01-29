Falkirk's Callendar Park named as National Trophy Cyclo-cross Series venue

Linlithgow's Cameron Mason won the British title on home turf (Photo: Andrew Leinster)

Popular cycling venue Callendar Park will host the second round of this year’s Lloyds National Trophy Cyclo-cross Series, it has been revealed.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The series will once again feature six rounds of thrilling racing, with all rounds for the next season being UCI C2 category races. The season will conclude in the eagerly awaited national championships in South Shields.

Round one sees the action kick off in Derby with Falkirk then hosting the country’s top riders – including Linlithgow native Cameron Mason – on the weekend of Saturday, October 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fan-favourite venue for technical and demanding racing, Callendar Park’s has become one of the disciplines top venue’s with even the top stars struggling to overcome the infamous ‘Wall’ element of the course.

The venue hosted last year’s British National Cyclo-cross Championship – which was won by Mason.

British Cycling’s head of sport, Ant Gill, said: “The Lloyds National Trophy Series continues to showcase the very best of cyclocross in the UK, providing opportunities for riders of all levels to compete on the biggest stage while offering fans a fantastic spectacle.

"With a mix of returning venues and fresh challenges, the 2025-26 season promises to deliver yet another memorable campaign.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk Junior Bike Club and an army of volunteers will once again help run the event.

And Fraser Johnson, club founder and Scottish Cycling’s head of club and events, added: “Here we go again. Just over 12 months since Cameron Mason defended his British title on home soil, Callendar Park returns to the series. Can’t wait to get the team back together.”