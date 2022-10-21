Due to the event taking place, parking restrictions are in place over the Saturday and Sunday – with a payment system in place.

This will be the second time the club has hosted the event, with last year’s race a roaring success.

Callendar Park will host the event (Photo: Scott Louden)

Over 700 cyclists from across the country will be taking part with most of the park turned into exciting courses for the fast-paced, all-terrain competition.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, club development officer Callum McNicol said ahead of the event: “There is a big buzz around the club. We’ve got so many people turning up to this year’s event and we have added a floodlit under-12s race which will be exciting too.

"Last year was our first time hosting the event but this time around we have better knowledge. We are running ten or eleven events across the club and it has been a jam-packed year.

“The likes of Cameron Archibald and Oliver Stevens will be hoping to do well in their events. Lewis McAusland is in his first season at under-14s and he came sixth at the Scottish Series last weekend so he could be a surprise.”

