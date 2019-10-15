Falkirk winger caps off 'dream' Scotland debut with try against England

Falkirk winger Sean Taylor admits he couldn't have wished for a better start to his Scotland career after coming on and scoring on his debut against England.



With Scotland 8-6 ahead, Taylor was introduced to the action with half an hour remaining and powered over the line in the international test match to put the Scots on course for a famous victory against the Auld Enemy.

Sean Taylor marks Scotland U19s debut with try

However, a last gasp converted try from England’s Josh Milne denied the visitors a memorable win in the Under-19 rugby league international at Leigh.

The former Braes High school student told the Falkirk Herald: "It was a really great experience and such a great atmosphere.

"I came on with about 30 minutes remaining and the coach just said to me, 'I hope you're ready for a big 30 minutes'.

Taylor tries to dodge a tackle from the opposition

"In terms of the debut I could not have wished for anymore.

"It was so surreal, I can't really remember the build up to the try, I just remember all my team-mates rushing towards me afterwards.

"It was pretty much my first touch that I scored with.

"The centre has drawn in the winger, there were two players coming towards me, and I've just sort of sidestepped one of them and powered through for the line.

"I just jumped up and all my team-mates surrounded me. One of the players I play with at club level just gave me a massive hug.

"It was just amazing, I was smiling all the way back to the centre line."

Scotland fell behind to an early try but it was a tight affair, with England leading 6-0 at the break.

The Scots regrouped and came out firing with Euan Caldwell and Taylor tries, and a conversion and penalty from Max Anderson Moore, putting the Scots in front at 12-6 before England salvaged a draw.

Taylor, who is an apprentice with bus building firm Alexander Dennis based in Larbert, also plays club rugby union with Falkirk Rugby Club.

He said: "I think people thought England would run over us so it was amazing to come away with a draw. It's a big thing for us heading into next year's European Championships as well.

"My family were all buzzing, I had relatives streaming the match in Australia and I was phoning family on the way back up the road. The first thing I did was give my mum a big hug after coming off.

"It's given me confidence and now my focus is on Falkirk and just want to have a good season with them. I'd like to thank Alexander Dennis for the time off to play."

Taylor is also looking for sponsorship to play for Falkirk, Edinburgh Eagles and Scotland. If interested please contact SeanTrugby@gmail.com.