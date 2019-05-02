Falkirk win silver at British Taekwondo championships

Falkirk TKD won the silver medal in the team Poomsae event at the recent British Taekwondo championships where Areti Lymperopoulou won medals with daughter Artemis McIntyre and Ruby Morrison.

Areti also won silver in the adult female team sparring event along with Dilyana Radulova and Holly Rivett.

For sparring, brothers Rhys and Jacob Clark won gold medals as did Ross Duff in the children’s sparring. In the female individual sparring Toni Kent won gold and Emily Aitkenhead won silver.

The club, with classes in Falkirk and Callander, also won best team spirit. Email duncirvine@gmail.com for details.