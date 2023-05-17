Falkirk Victoria Harriers: Youngsters excel at Track & Field events
The East District Track and Field Championships and the National Open took place over two glorious days last weekend at Grangemouth Stadium, with athletes from all over the country eager to put their best foot forward and gain medals or improve on their personal bests in what was the first T&F event of this season for most.
Falkirk Victoria Harriers had a very successful weekend, picking up several medals across the events. Gold medals were won by: Laura Taylor (U15G) 75mH 13.04, Skye Robertson (U13G) 800m 2:28.54, Thomas Mitchell (U13B) 1500m 4:52.44, Ray Taylor (U15B) 4:15.10 – a new Championship record for this event, the previous record of 4:21.30 having been held since 2005, Scott Stirling (SM) 1500m 3:51.42 and Lorna Brown (SW) javelin 27.59m.
Silver medals went to Kostas Jakubiak (U13B) 100m 14.40 and 200m 28.18, Aimee Calder (U15G) 100m 12.89 and 200m 26.35, Hamish Hunter (U15B) 1500m 4:17.81 – beating the previous championship 2005 record, Josie Anderson (U15G) 300m 44.70, Paige Stevens (U20W) javelin 33.89m and shot putt 12.53m, Noah Anderson (U17) discus 23.66m, Lorna Brown (SW) discus 29.10m, Aaron Hope (U15B) long jump 4.02m, Andrew McKechnie (U20) 400mH and Isla Cléments (U15G) high jump 1.51m. Bronze medals went to Lara Crawford (U15) 300m 44.76 and Lorna Brown (SW) shot putt 9.08m.
A number of other Vics’ athletes just missed out on podium places but had great results. Those who finished in the top five of their races were: Luca Capanni 5th (U17) 100m 11.73, Katie Hedges (U17) 5th 300m 44.01, Ruth Donaldson 5th (U15) 300m 48.07, Noah Anderson (U17) 4th shot putt 7.76m, Neve Taylor (U13) 4th 1500m 5:56.98, Aîné NcAtarsney (U13) 4th 200m 29.37, Emily Christie (U15) 5th 1500m 5:00.06, Luke Culliton (U17) 5th 1500m 4:04.16.
Many Vics’ stars gained new personal bests during the event, including many of the medal winner named above. Others included Luke Sedman 800m, Callum Hendry 800m, Piper Smith 800m, Kirsty Moffat 100m, Kirsty Taylor 300m &200m, Amy Taylor LJ, Lucy Gibson 800m, Chloe Davies 800m, Corri McGougan 1500m, Daniel Alexander 100m & 200m, Erin Horler 100m & 200m and Liam Flaherty 200m.