Falkirk Victoria Harriers: Trio win silver at road championships

Over 400 athletes from all over Scotland headed to the closed race circuit at East Fortune. There were individual and team medals up for grabs, along with selection to represent Scotland in the mini London Marathon for the first four athletes across the line in the under-15 and under-17 races.

The flat fast course saw many excellent results and close finishes, making it an exciting day.

Ten Falkirk Vics’ athletes ran the races which ranged from 3k for the under-13s, 4k for under-15s and 5k for the under-17s.

Falkirk Vics' Emily Christie, Skye Robertson and Neve Taylor (Photo: Contributed)

First up was the U13 girls. Skye Robertson was the first Vics’ runner over the finish line to come seventh overall in 9:20, closely followed by Emily Christie in eighth place two seconds later. Neve Taylor completed the team coming 27th in a time of 10:06.

Their combined efforts led to a silver medal in the team competition, a superb result for the girls.

The U15 girls ran well with Isabella Ogg coming in the top ten in 14:49. Lucie Gibson finished 25th in 16:01 followed by Katie Hedges in 27th in 16:12 and Hannah Johnson 42nd in 17:53. They finished fourth overall in the teams, just missing out on a medal spot.

In the boys U15 race, the two Vics running displayed very strong performances with Luke Culliton finishing third in 12:25 to win bronze and secure a place in the mini London Marathon representing Scotland.

Ray Taylor placed in seventh place in 12:37. Holly Holmes also ran the U17 race finishing 18th overall in a time of 21:21.

Also in action last Saturday were some of the senior and veteran athletes from the Vics’ contingent.

The Jack Crawford 10k race, organised by Springburn Harriers, follows the Forth and Clyde towpath near Bishopbriggs and saw some fast finishers.

Vics’ runner Gary McKenna finished fourth overall and first in his age category (M40) in an impressive 36:27, while Chris Lewis finished fifth overall and second in the M40 category in 36:34.

Fiona Matheson was the first female to finish, crossing the line

in 39:03. Danielle Callaghan was the 2 nd female and first in her age category (sen) in 41:13 and Karen

