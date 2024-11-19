Falkirk Victoria Harriers' stars are honoured at athletics club's annual awards night

Falkirk Victoria Harriers hosted its annual awards night earlier this month at the Dobbie Hall to celebrate another year of success for the club’s athletes (Pictures by Michael Gillen)

Renowned athletics club Falkirk Victoria Harriers enjoyed a fantastic evening at their annual awards night for 2024 with a host of prize winners being honoured.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Held at the Dobbie Hall earlier this month, club members of all ages were up for a series of awards across track and field, cross-country, road trophies and special events.

On the night, the Presidents Award went to star athlete Scott Stirling. The McIntosh Trophy for best Scottish performance was won by Ray Taylor while the Oberg Salver for best volunteer went to Kathleen Anderson-Ogg, who has covered club athletes’ achievements in the Falkirk Herald with her regular reports. Callum Hendry won the Mitchell Trophy for most improved male athlete while Corri McGougan won the female McLean Trophy. The most promising male newcomer was Callan Campbell while the female prize winner was Zoe Spowart, who sealed the Harland Trophy. Mellisa McPhee, Adam Kinghorn, Hannah McMeechan, Erin White, Danny Harris, Kay Manuel, Rebecca Lynch and Remy Carnegie all picked up merit awards for their efforts over the past year. Junior Ray Taylor, senior Scott Stirling and master Lorna Brown all won a Meikle Trophy for a most meritorious achievement/performance over the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across track and field, Vics’ stars were rewarded for another successful year. In the female category, the under-11 winner was Isabella Mitchell with Isla Hedges second and Anna-Leigh Meaney third. At under-13, Kirsty Moffat secured top prize with Amy Taylor and Emmie Main making up the top three. Aine McAtarsney was the under-15 winner with Josie Anderson second and Zoe Spowart third. The under-17 prize winner was Aimee Calder with Isla Clements and Laura Taylor making up the top three. Emily Fawkes pipped Louisa Kane to the under-20 award. Vics’ senior female top prize winner was Ellie Buchanan while Sharon McPhee was the masters winner.

14-04-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. GRANGEMOUTH. Grangemouth Stadium. 2024 Round the Houses 10K. Jim Dingwall Memorial Road Race. First place male, Scott Stirling.

In the male category, Benjamin Anderson was the under-11 winner with Costa Adeyemi and Patrick McAtarsney making up the top three. At under-13, top prize went to Thomas Luke with Kieran Higney second and James Allison third. The under-15 winner was Callan Campbell with Ben Upfold and Daniel Alexander making up the top three. At under-17, Cahal McAtarsney was the winner with Alex Mann and Jesse Bremner second and third. Andrew McKechnie was the under-20 winner while Sam Kane sealed the senior male top prize. The Tanera Trophy went to masters 35 plus winner Gary Smith. The 50 plus prize winner was Brendan Lynch who pipped John Hope in second.

In cross-country, more Vics’ athletes took home prizes. In the female category, Isla Hedges was the under-11 winner, getting the better of Ariana Bennett and Erin Donaldson. Skye Robertson was the under-13 prize winner with Aine McAtarsney second and Erin Donaldson third. The under-15 winner was Emily Christie with Lara Crawford and Ruth Donaldson making up the top three. Under-17 winner was Isabella Ogg with Lucie Gibson second and Katie Hedges third. Olivia Vareille was the senior female top prize winner, beating Eilidh McCallum. Vics’ legend Fiona Matheson was the masters 40 plus winner with Monica Anderson second.

In the male category, Ben Anderson was the under-11 winner ahead of Patrick McAtarsney. The under-13 top prize went to Ben Upfold with Thomas Mitchell second and Blair Anderson third. Under-15 winner Ray Taylor beat Hamish Hunter and Cahal McAtarsney to his top prize. At under-17, Luke Culliton was the winner with Callum Hendry second and Daniel Gray third. Senior men’s top prize winner, and the Zetland Trophy, went to Euan Martin ahead of Alan Purvis. Masters 40 plus winner was Gary McKenna, sealing him the Colley Trophy ahead of Eric Donaldson and Stephen Alexander. The David Wilson Cup for masters 50 plus prize winner went to Mike McQuaid. Grant Matheson and Malcolm Finlayson made up the top three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club also handed out this year’s road trophies, with the Wattie Gardner Trophy going to Scott Ballantyne with Gary McKenna and Grant Matheson in behind. GB international Scott Stirling sealed the William Day Cup while the David Lothian Cup went to Fiona Matheson. The Caroline Lawless Trophy was won by Corri McGougan ahead of Fiona Matheson and Danielle Callaghan.