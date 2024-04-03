Falkirk Victoria Harriers star Corri McGougan finishes top female at Round the Loch ten mile race
Corri McGougan was the sole Falkirk Victoria Harriers ace taking part in the Round the Loch ten mile race at Strathclyde Park last Sunday, reports Kathleen Anderson-Ogg.
The traffic free course is popular with runners looking for fast times due to its flat course and attracts a lot of competitors.
McGougan was the first female to finish the race in 21:32, just short of the course record held since 2011 of 21:10, and she lifted the Robin Barbour Trophy.
The popular race is a fitting memorial to Scott, who was a talented distance runner and club champion of Mortherwell YMCA Harriers Club in the 1950s.
His life was tragically cut short while he was travelling south to take part in the Doncaster to Sheffield Marathon.