Falkirk Victoria Harriers star Corri McGougan finishes top female at Round the Loch ten mile race

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The traffic free course is popular with runners looking for fast times due to its flat course and attracts a lot of competitors.

McGougan was the first female to finish the race in 21:32, just short of the course record held since 2011 of 21:10, and she lifted the Robin Barbour Trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular race is a fitting memorial to Scott, who was a talented distance runner and club champion of Mortherwell YMCA Harriers Club in the 1950s.