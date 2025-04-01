Falkirk Victoria Harriers' Scott Stirling wins Tom Scott Memorial Trophy

Scott Stirling (centre) with Callum Hawkins (left) and Kevin Campbell (Pic Bobby Gavin)

Falkirk Victoria Harriers’ Scott Stirling won last Sunday’s Tom Scott Memorial Trophy in the Scottish 10-mile Championships at a blowy Strathclyde Park in Motherwell.

Stirling, taking part in the race for the first time, was in a tight six-strong lead pack for most of the race until breaking out in the last mile and crossing the line in 48.31 to win from second-placed Kevin Campbell of Cambuslang Harriers and third-placed Callum Hawkins of Kilbarchan AAC.

He said post race: “It was really good to have Callum and Kevin up there at the front pushing the pace.

"I think it was always going to be difficult to try and turn the screw and wind it up from far out, just with the wind.

Scott Stirling on way to win in Motherwell (Pic Bobby Gavin)

"When Callum was making it hard with the wind behind us I was quite pleased we could try and drop some of the guys and just come in with the wind behind us in the last mile-and-a-half. We really pushed the pace.

"I managed to hold them off just at the end in the last kilometre there. Once you turn on that tap it’s difficult to stop it and thankfully it was enough for the win. So I’m really pleased.”

Entries for the 61st Tom Scott Memorial Road Race event, held annually since 1962 and hosted by Law and District AAC, had sold out in one week and saw 325 runners on the start line.

There had been several names in the running to take the trophy, including two-time Olympian Hawkins, who finished the race 12 seconds behind Stirling.

Scott Stirling with his winner's trophy (Pic Falkirk Vics)

In the women’s race, Annabel Simpson (Fife Athletic Club) was the clear winner here for a third time, finishing in 56.21, three minutes ahead of second-placed Nynke Mullholland-Stummer (Inverclyde AC), with Emily McNicol (Law and District AAC) just one second further behind in third.

In the shorter Round The Loch Race, the respective men’s and women’s winners were Kaydan Day (Livingston) and Jessica Inglis (Law & District AAC). Iain Tomb was first male veteran home, with Law & District AAC trio Blair Beverley, Jamie Mackie and Kieran McDougall taking male team honours. Sarah Fraser (Hamilton Harriers) was female veteran winner, with Law & District AAC’s Jessica Inglis, Olivia Inglis, Eilidh Boyle first women’s team.